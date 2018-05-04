Culinary Goddess Kelis Headlines Atlanta’s 1st Ever Rosé Festival

Kelis Headlines Atlanta’s 1st Ever Rosé Festival

Grammy-winning rule-breaker-turned-culinary maven Kelis is living her best life as a famed chef with endless gigs that include the swanky La Fête du Rosé (sponsored by Moët & Chandon Champagne) happening in Atlanta this Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The inaugural Rosé Festival kicks off Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 12-8 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park and features uniquely curated picnic baskets by Kelis (in partnership with Gotta Have It Catering) available for purchase online prior to the event. La Fête du Rosé picnic baskets, which were crafted to pair perfectly with the event’s signature drink, include a charcuterie option and a variety of gourmet sandwiches, accompaniment, dessert, and more at prices ranging from $16 to $30.

Several food/beverage vendors like King of Pops (serving raspberry rosewater and frosé margaritas) and Orleagian Snowballs (serving their famous ice treats in all shades of pink and white) will also be on-site offering specialty items. As for entertainment, expect a wide array of popular Atlanta-area DJs including headliner DJ Cassidy, DJ Stormy and Power 96.1’s DJ Babey Drew.

“We’re very excited to announce our unique and diverse group of artists and vendors joining us for this highly anticipated event,” said Cleveland Spears, III, founder of La Fête du Rosé. “We’re combining big-name celebrities like DJ CASSIDY and Kelis with some of Atlanta’s most beloved local favorites to ensure there’s something for everyone at the inaugural La Fête du Rosé”

For more information or to purchase tickets for La Fête du Rosé, visit rosepicnicatl.com.

Feature photo by Prince Williams/WireImage