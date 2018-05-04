Emily B. Shows Off Her Teeth Weeks After Fabolous Allegedly Knocked Them Out

Emily B Flashes Her Smile After Domestic Drama

Emily B reapeared on Instagram today via her Insta-story where she took a still shot of herself and son Jonas, flashing a smile. It was just a few weeks ago when news broke that her allegedly belligerent baby daddy loosened her teeth up after he hit her in the mouth.

In an official summons and complaint against Fab – which was obtained by BOSSIP – Emily B said her sons’ father committed domestic violence against her, punching her in the head seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which later had to be medically removed. Looks like she got them replaced…right?

We wish Emily B the best!