Did They Overreact Or Nah: Teacher Forced To Resign After Video Shows Her Standing On Desk And Pulling Students Hair [Video]

Teacher Forced to Resign After Hair-Pulling Incident Surfaces

A South Carolina teacher who is seen in a viral video stomping on the desk of a dozing student, hitting his face and pulling his locs has been allegedly forced to resign from her position which she held for almost 30 years.

After district officials got wind of the video, after it made the rounds on snapchat and other social media platforms, Houston was allegedly “pressured” to step down. In the video, students are heard laughing as she stands atop one particular students desk and tries to get him to wake up as it appears he’s dozing off repeatedly.

In recognizing her actions as unprofessional, Houston voluntarily vacated her position before much could have been made of it. But the community has in large part expressed regret that the fall out could not have been handled differently, with over 1,400 people signing a petition to bring her back and a silent protest in the community had taken place.

Julian Johnson, the father of the young man in the video, has come forward to state that the family regrets how the whole situation went down “I didn’t call for her to be fired. I wish it would go away and that it never happened,” he is reported as saying.

In a statement released by Houston she says, “I know the video looks bad. If you don’t know the situation, you don’t know what’s going on, but it was not a malicious act. It was all in fun. I want the public to know that I love the student, and that our rapport with each other was great. I would have never done anything to hurt him,” she said in response.