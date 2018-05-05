So Sad: Teen Arrested For Fatally Stabbing His Own Father Because He Wouldn’t Let Him Sleep All Day

Teen Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Because He “Made Him Wake Up”

A Texas teen name Samuel Lamar Hammett, 19, is facing murder charges after fatally stabbing his own father, Sandy Hammett, in their home, according to police.

Hammett’s grandmother, explained to police and media what may have caused her grandson to fatally stab her son earlier that day, “..he tried to get Samuel out of bed Tuesday afternoon..”

“My son said, ‘Why you sleeping all day?'” she said Wednesday. “My grandson got up and went nose-to-nose with my son. My son pushed my grandson down back on the bed.”

Samuel Hammett then allegedly grabbed a knife from a chest drawer in his bedroom and then fatally stabbing his father. Police responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m . and when they arrived, the elder man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alma Hammett told reporters her grandson had moved into their home in March. Her son had wanted him to find a job. “He had left in December to stay with his mother in Florida,” she said in a telephone interview. “He (grandson) came back.”

Hammett was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and was held without bail.