SMH : Miami Police Officer Placed On Paid Leave After Video Shows Him Brutally Kicking A Handcuffed Suspect In The Head [Video]

MIAMI COP REMOVED FROM DUTY AFTER VIDEO SHOWS HIM KICKING SUSPECT IN THE HEAD

A Miami police officer has been suspended after a viral video surfaced of him kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to the Miami Herald, the video which was recorded by a random bystander by a showed a suspect lying on his stomach with his hands over his hand after surrendering. Immediately following, one officer cautiously approaches the man to handcuff him and another officer ,Mario Figueroa, ran over to the suspect and kicked the suspect (who wasn’t resisting) in the head. ⠀

Almost immediately after the video went viral, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina suspended the officer (with pay), simply stating the video “depicts a clear violation of policy.” The Miami-Dade State Attorney ordered an investigation into the matter, which could possibly end in the officer’s facing charges for the unnecessary violation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The suspect was charged with third-degree grand theft, fleeing and eluding a police officer, reckless driving with damage to a property or person, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer without violence.

