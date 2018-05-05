Ava DuVernay Invites Angry Male Directors To Sue Her At The 30th Annual Gloria Awards

Ava DuVernay Kept It Real While Accepting The Woman of Vision Award

Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar has been led by an all-female directorial team since its series premiere back in 2016. Her decision to only hire female directors combats the industry’s ongoing issues with diversity and gender equality, but not everyone is thrilled about her decision to completely exclude men from her lineup.

While the director was being honored at the 30th annual Gloria Awards on Thursday night, DuVernay spoke about a phone call she received from a friend who warned her about some alleged complaints over her all-women director choices. The friend said there were numerous men in the who claimed her hiring practices were a form of “discrimination.”

Ava’s response to this insanity was absolutely perfect, as reported by Vanity Fair:

“Thank you, friend, thank you for that call. I invite you to tell whoever is feeling discriminated against to sue me so that I can sue every studio that has left women out . . . ’cause we can do this, if that’s what you want to do.”

DuVernay continued on in her speech to emphasize the importance of inviting women into spaces that they have otherwise not been invited to. She assured the audience that all of the top jobs on her show will continue to be filled by women, no matter how many senseless complaints she gets. Amazing.