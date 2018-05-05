TDE’s SiR Teams Up With “God’s Plan” Director Karena Evans For New “D’Evils” Visual [Video]

SiR Drops A Dope Visual For His Track, “D’Evils”

22-year-old director Karena Evans has been on top of the world since directing both of Drake’s most recent videos, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” Her latest venture was with Top Dawg Entertainment’s SiR for his track “D’Evils,” which just hit the internet on Friday.

The visual features the rapper traveling around on vacation, making the wait for summer even more tedious as he ventures through the most stunning locations. This video is full of waterfalls, greenery, and a dope love story.