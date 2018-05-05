So Sad: Tourist In India Goes Missing From Yoga Rereat, Remains Found After Being Drugged, Raped, And Beheaded

Missing Tourist’s Remains Found Hanging Upside Down In A Forest

A tourist who traveled to India trying to tackle her depression ended up being drugged, raped and beheaded before her corpse was left hanging upside down in a forest. Cops revealed that the tourist, Liga Skromane, was lured in by two men who then proceeded to sexually assault her before butchering her body.

The 33-year-old, who lived in Dublin, Ireland, with her partner, arrived in Kerala with her sister in February. She was hoping to be treated at one of the region’s popular “healing rejuvenation” centers, according to reports from NDTV.

Before that happened, though, the woman went missing a few weeks after arriving in the country after one day heading to a local beach. The suspected attackers (who are now in custody) are local drug dealers–One of whom reportedly has a history of sexually abusing both men and women.

Police revealed that Skromane’s post-mortem examination didn’t reveal much about her death since her body was so badly decomposed. Officer Manoj Abraham told NDTV, “The victim was lured into this area, given drugs and sexually assaulted. She was murdered when she resisted.”

Video footage shows her body being carried away by emergency services following their gruesome discovery.