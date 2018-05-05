Messy Secret Seed: Joe Jackson’s “Love Child” Joh’Vonnie Calls La Toya Jackson “The Worst Sister” After Revealing She Had A Stroke

Joh’Vonnie Jackson Calls Out La Toya Jackson For Being A Bad Sister?

Whats happening here??? Just the other day, Joh’vonnie Jackson was sending prayers up for her half-sister La Toya Jackson after suffering a supposed stroke and now she’s shading her. Joh’Vonnie took to instagram live to air out some of her grievances with her allegedly recovering sister. She says she wishes her the best although she’s been the worst sister to her.

Did she go too far???

Reps for La Toya have not confirmed if she’s in a medical crisis right now or if she’s had a stroke, but Joh’Vonnie seems to be spreading the news for everyone. Her daighter Yasmine also post last night “I hearshe’s doing fine”. Previously, Joh’Vonnie visited The Talk and explained that her half-sister Reebie got upset she called Joe Jackson “daddy”. Apparently all of Katherine’s kids, including Michael were instructed to call him “Joe”.

Joh’Vonnie is also on instagram plugging her book “Bastard Child”.

What an interesting way to behave when your sister is allegedly feeling sick. SMH. Thoughts?