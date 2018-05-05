This Kooky Theory About Kanye’s Konfederate Behavior Being “Performance Art” Is Blowing The Tinfoil MAGA Caps Off Twitter

Conspiracy Theory: Kanye West Is In The Middle Of A Performance Art Piece

There’s a conspiracy theory floating around the twitter-verse that has captivated many in regards to Kanye West’s latest pro-MAGA, “slavery was a movie” outbursts. One of his fans is suggesting that Kanye is using twitter and media to “perform” in character, in order to unite both sides of politics. Yup, Yeezy is supposedly in the middle of a performance art piece ala Andy Kaufman and the clues are supposedly there…

We are not saying we believe this at all, but it’s worth exploring since the tweets do seem to support this man’s theory. Read them all after the flip. What do you think about it?