Khloe Kardashian Spotted Out In Cleveland With Dirty Doggin’ Daddy Tristan Thompson, Friends Say They’re “Fully Back Together”

Khloe Kardashian Back Together With Tristan Thompson After Cheating

Looks like it’s all water under the sidepiece bridge for Khloe and Tristan.

Despite the fact that her boyfriend has been caught running the streets with countless randoms and even gave her old playoff tickets to the same woman he linked up with in an NYC hotel while their baby was crowning, Khloe thinks it’s best to give him another chance to make her look foolish .

The two were spotted out to eat in Cleveland yesterday, taking in a meal at TownHall restaurant with a group of friends, without baby True.

And according to US Weekly, Khloe’s willing to forget about the past — even though he was still playing with his thotties just a few days ago — and get back on track with her Baby Daddy. Friends claim they are “fully back together,” and Khloe’s apparently lot less upset about what he did to her than everyone else is.

“[Khloe feels like] the whole world is against Tristan. No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

And Khloe seems to be brushing aside and copping an attitude with those who suggest she might just want to forget about him and focus on her baby — you know, like the last one had to.

“Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé. Luckily there’s this buffer time. She always planned to stay in Cleveland the first three months. Now with Tristan in the playoffs for possibly another month, no decision needs to be made right now.”

We’re not sure why Khloe is holding on so hard. We’re doubting Tristan will ever sit down and be faithful…and there’s a whole league of other players to bounce to next once she snaps back anyway. What do you think?

