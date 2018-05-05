Join Us In Celebrating National Silence The Shame Day May 5 At The Gathering Spot

As many my know, May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. We recently received exciting news that May 5th is now officially National Silence the Shame day! We are doing a text-a-thon to raise funds for mental health awareness and resources 10am-4pm at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta. Today we are celebrating National Silence the Shame Day! Please join us and to erase the stigma in mental health! You can support by texting to give! $5 or $100, every amount helps! Text the word SILENCE to 707070. Proceeds will benefit resources and programs for mental wellness.