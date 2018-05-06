Will You Be Watching? Kanan, Ghost & Tommy Seek Vengeance In ‘Power’ Season 5 Trailer

“Power” Season 5 Trailer

There’s a new trailer out for “Power” season 5 that shows the aftermath after Reina’s shocking death. Ghost is now in a dangerous alliance with Tommy and Kanan who help him search for vengeance. (Bye-bye Dre!)

The entire cast (minus La La) recently held a “For Your Consideration” panel at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood.

“Power” returns Sunday, July 1st at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ and will be available for download and streaming on the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND starting at 12:01AM ET.

