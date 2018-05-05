Congratulations! Jordin Sparks Welcomes Son With Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks Gives Birth

Jordin Sparks is a new mom. The secretly married songstress,28, and her hubby Dana Isaiah,25, recently welcomed a baby boy.

PEOPLE reports that Jordin gave birth to a son, Dana Isaiah Jr. a.k.a. May 2 at 9:04 p.m. at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness, Los Angeles; he weighed 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured in at 21½ inches.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks tells PEOPLE of the birth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

As previously reported Sparks shocked fans when she announced in November that she was not only married but expecting.

Congrats to the happy couple!