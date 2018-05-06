Celebrity Seeds: Tia Mowry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Tia Mowry Gives Birth

Congrats are in order for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict. The actress and the actor are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

The news was shared by Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley who made the official announcement on her Instastory.

“She’s here!! Can’t wait for the world to see her,” said Mowry-Housley. “She’s beautiful.”

Tamera’s post comes after Cory shared an emotional post of himself tearing up over his baby’s impending arrival.

Tia and Cory wed in April 2008 and welcomed their first child, Cree, in 2011.

Congrats to the happy couple!