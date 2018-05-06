Celebrity Seeds: Tia Mowry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Tia Mowry Gives Birth

Congrats are in order for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict. The actress and the actor are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

The news was shared by Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley who made the official announcement on her Instastory.

“She’s here!! Can’t wait for the world to see her,” said Mowry-Housley. “She’s beautiful.”

Tamera’s post comes after Cory shared an emotional post of himself tearing up over his baby’s impending arrival.

Grown man Tears 😓 Baby girl is near Prayers Up 👑

A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict) on

Tia and Cory wed in April 2008 and welcomed their first child, Cree, in 2011.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Tia Mowry's baby shower party at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.com

Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus