Celebrity Seeds: Tia Mowry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl
Congrats are in order for Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict. The actress and the actor are now the proud parents of a baby girl.
The news was shared by Tia’s twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley who made the official announcement on her Instastory.
“She’s here!! Can’t wait for the world to see her,” said Mowry-Housley. “She’s beautiful.”
Tamera’s post comes after Cory shared an emotional post of himself tearing up over his baby’s impending arrival.
Tia and Cory wed in April 2008 and welcomed their first child, Cree, in 2011.
Wow! 10 years married to you! @coryhardrict 🙏🏽. It’s crazy how time flies! Building a family, dreams, and a life with you has simply been Gods purpose. Thank you for loving all of me. Thank you for loving me as my grays come in. Thank you for loving my character, my personality, and my soul. For you, I do the same. Those traits never change. #happyanniversary Mr. Hardrict. We love you! ❤️ #18yearsstrong #love
Congrats to the happy couple!