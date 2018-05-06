It Be Ya Own Mama: Memphis Mother Turns Her Own Son In For Robbery After Seeing He Was Wanted For A Shooting On TV

Memphis Mom Turns Her Son Into Police After Seeing Video of Him on the News

Adriane Perry was watching the news when she was shocked by a familiar face in one of the crime reports. Police announced that an unknown suspect was wanted for aggravated assault and robbery. After a closer look, the suspect appeared to be her own son, Derriontay Perry.

In a surveillance camera footage, a man was outside in the front yard of his home when the unknown suspect approached him. The unknown assailant allegedly asked the man for a ride, but he said no. The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over the keys to the car. The victim’s wife happened to come outside at that moment to find her husband in trouble. She quickly ran back into the house to grab their handgun and returned outside warning the fire a shot in the air. The suspect turned the gun towards her and fired back before fleeing the scene.

The mother decided to do the right thing and turn her 20-year-old son in to authorites. Derriontay was booked and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault and has $100,000 bond.