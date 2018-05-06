The Buck Stops Here: Blac Chyna Allegedly Kan’t Kash In On Klub Appearances After Being Kut Out Of The Kardashian Klan

Blac Chyna No Longer Bringing In The Big Bucks For Club Appearnces

Blac Chyna’s “value” has plummeted at clubs across America, and the reason is simply her Kardashian Klout has dried up.

BC is apparently turning 30 next week, and she allegedly released a statement to all promoters that she’s available for club bookings and walk throughs. According to TMZ Chyna’s earning power has dropped since her break up with Rob Kardashian.

She went from booking appearances that paid her up to $30k only a few months ago with Rob & family, to now struggling to snag more than $7k per walk through. One promoter said he “wouldn’t pay her a penny more than $5k because Chyna without Rob is like Sonny without Cher.” Another top Miami promoter said “the max he’d shell out is $2k because she’s not relevant anymore.”

Other promoters are saying her being boo’ed up with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, is hurting her even more because he can’t even get into a 21-and-over club.