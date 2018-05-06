Over My Dead Body: John McCain Tells Cheeto-In-Chief Trump To Not Show Up At His Funeral; Wants Joe Biden To Stay In Politics
McCain Tells Trump To Skip Out On His Funeral
People close to Sen. John McCain have told White House officials that the dying Arizona Republican does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral and would like Vice President Mike Pence to come instead.
McCain, 81, has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for almost a year and is back home in Arizona after surgery surgery last month a series infection. McCain has state that “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here,” so people around him are saying things aren’t looking good for him.
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush plan to deliver his eulogy which is to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
McCain also encouraged former vice president Joe Biden to “not walk away” from politics and to continue to do good. Biden, a Democrat who hasn’t ruled out a run for president in 2020, visited with McCain last weekend and the two have been close for years.