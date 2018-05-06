Over My Dead Body: John McCain Tells Cheeto-In-Chief Trump To Not Show Up At His Funeral; Wants Joe Biden To Stay In Politics

McCain Tells Trump To Skip Out On His Funeral

People close to Sen. John McCain have told White House officials that the dying Arizona Republican does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral and would like Vice President Mike Pence to come instead.

McCain, 81, has been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for almost a year and is back home in Arizona after surgery surgery last month a series infection. McCain has state that “I don’t know how much longer I’ll be here,” so people around him are saying things aren’t looking good for him.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush plan to deliver his eulogy which is to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.