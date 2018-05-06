Frick & Frack’s Back?! People Think THIS Proves That Porsha & Phaedra Are Back To Being Besties

WELP!

Are Porsha Williams And Phaedra Parks Back To Being Friends Again?

Rumors are currently swirling that two ex-friends have reconciled.

Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams who fell out after the season 9 “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” reunion, were spotted Saturday at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

Jeremy Haynes a.k.a #NoIGJeremy celebrated his birthday this weekend with a skating party and both RHOA stars were in the building.

There’s apparently no bad blood between them because they happily posed for SEVERAL pictures together.

People now think they’re back to being Frick (Porsha) and Frack (Phaedra).

If you can recall, Porsha tearfully ended her friendship with Phaedra for using her as “collateral” during her feud with Kandi Burruss.

Phaedra spread rumors that Kandi wanted to drug Porsha and take her back to her “sex dungeon” and Porsha repeated the rumor that was told her to her by her friend.

Ultimately Porsha said she felt betrayed by Phaedra.

“This whole situation has been so hard for me, it’s like difficult for me to even watch it,” said Porsha.

“It’s difficult because I love Phaedra. She was like my best friend,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. “Someone I talked to on the phone every single day. And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it.” “That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will,” she continued.

This could be a great storyline for season 11 of RHOA—-it’s clear that they need to bring Phaedra back especially since Sheree and Kim Zolciak are out.

💦 A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on May 5, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT

Do YOU think Frick & Frack are back???