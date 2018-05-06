‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passed The $1 Billion Mark Faster Than Any Film In History

Avengers: Infinity War Has Already Made $1 Billion

With less than two weeks since its release, Avengers: Infinity War has already crossed the $1 billion threshold.

It only took the film 11 days to make a whopping $1 billion in theaters worldwide, which beats out the previous record by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made it to the $1 Billion mark in 12 days. The film also beat out the same Star Wars film for highest opening of all time.