‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passed The $1 Billion Mark Faster Than Any Film In History

- By Bossip Staff
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Avengers: Infinity War Has Already Made $1 Billion

With less than two weeks since its release, Avengers: Infinity War has already crossed the $1 billion threshold.

It only took the film 11 days to make a whopping $1 billion in theaters worldwide, which beats out the previous record by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made it to the $1 Billion mark in 12 days. The film also beat out the same Star Wars film for highest opening of all time.

Infinity War‘s latest accomplishment also makes it Marvel’s sixth film to make a billion dollars, after The AvengersIron Man 3Avengers: Age of UltronCaptain America: Civil War, and most recently, Black Panther. Even more impressive? All of these records are without tapping into the Chinese box office, which is the “second biggest movie market in the world” according to CNN. The film will make its debut in China on May 11.

Avengers: Infinity War is only the beginning, and a “part two”–the currently untitled Avengers 4 film– is set to follow-up on the storyline almost exactly a year from now.

