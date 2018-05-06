‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passed The $1 Billion Mark Faster Than Any Film In History

Infinity War‘s latest accomplishment also makes it Marvel’s sixth film to make a billion dollars, after The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and most recently, Black Panther. Even more impressive? All of these records are without tapping into the Chinese box office, which is the “second biggest movie market in the world” according to CNN. The film will make its debut in China on May 11.
Avengers: Infinity War is only the beginning, and a “part two”–the currently untitled Avengers 4 film– is set to follow-up on the storyline almost exactly a year from now.