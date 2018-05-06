In (Royal) White Folks News: Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Share First Photos of Newborn Prince Louis

Prince William & Kate Middleton Share First Photos Of Prince Louis

There’s a new prince in town.

Two pictures have been released that document the very early days of Britain’s newest prince. One of the sweet photos even shows Prince Louis being cuddled by his three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

According to the captions on the pictures–released via the Kensington Palace Instagram–one of the photos was taken when Louis was only three days old. The bundle of joy was born on April 23 and went home the same day.

A palace statement said on Sunday that Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton are “very pleased” to share the photos with everyone. It said that the royal couple wants to thank the public for “all of the kind messages” they have received since the birth of their newest addition.

Check out the precious pictures below.