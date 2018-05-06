Mother of Baby Kidnapped From Florida Hospital 18 Years Ago Says Stranger Who Raised Her Deserves Death

Mother of Baby Kidnapped Says Stranger Who Raised Her Deserves Death

Shanara Mobley’s newborn child vanished from a Florida hospital nearly 20 years ago, only eight hours after she gave birth to her.

Every year since, Mobley celebrated here missing baby girl’s birthday with a cake thatshe kept frozen for 18 years. She never got to see her daughter, who she had named Kamiyah, take her first steps or to send her off to prom.

She has dealt with this insane pain for two decades, so it’s no surprise thaat when she was asked in a Jacksonville, Florida courtroom Thursday what sort of sentence her daughter’s kidnapper, Gloria Williams, should face, she had no hesistation.

Mobley responded, “death,” which, according to Associated Press, garnered gasps from the entire courtroom.