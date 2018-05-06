University Of Florida Apologizes After Perturbed Pasty Professor Accosts Black Students During Graduation

Keep it cute, colonizer….

University Of Florida Staffer Pushes Black Students During Graduation

Now, THIS isn’t right.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is issuing an apology after one of his staffers was seen acting overtly aggressive with members of the 2018 graduating class.

On Saturday social media was buzzing with videos from graduates who pointed out that a faculty member pushed them offstage as their names were called during commencement.

Several people also claimed that the pasty professor only accosted black students.

UF Twitter 🗣🗣 Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

According to President Fuchs the practice of stupidly shoving grads across stage won’t happen again.

The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation. (2/2) — W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018

How sad that these students’ special moment was tarnished by a trash azz overreacting, aggressive azzhole.

What do YOU think about the University of Florida graduation shove videos???

