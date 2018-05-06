University Of Florida Apologizes After Perturbed Pasty Professor Accosts Black Students During Graduation
Now, THIS isn’t right.
University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is issuing an apology after one of his staffers was seen acting overtly aggressive with members of the 2018 graduating class.
On Saturday social media was buzzing with videos from graduates who pointed out that a faculty member pushed them offstage as their names were called during commencement.
Several people also claimed that the pasty professor only accosted black students.
According to President Fuchs the practice of stupidly shoving grads across stage won’t happen again.
SUUUUUUURE.
How sad that these students’ special moment was tarnished by a trash azz overreacting, aggressive azzhole.
What do YOU think about the University of Florida graduation shove videos???
More on the flip.
People are pointing out President Fuchs saw exactly what was happening and did nothing to stop it.