Drake Is Having The WORST WEEK EVER & The Memes Are Hilarious

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Drake’s Terrible Week Sparked Hilarious Memes

Ah man, poor Drake who’s currently struggling through the worst week ever where he A) almost cried when Bron-Bron beat up on his beloved Raptors B) was very close to getting folded in half by feared NBA henchman Kendrick Perkins and C) re-curved by the love of his life Rihanna in a hilariously unfortunate week that had Twitter in a petty TIZZY.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Drake’s worst week ever on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus