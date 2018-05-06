Drake Is Having The WORST WEEK EVER & The Memes Are Hilarious

When God’s Plan doesn’t involve the Raptors pic.twitter.com/wZUGYB5Bnd — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 4, 2018

Drake’s Terrible Week Sparked Hilarious Memes

Ah man, poor Drake who’s currently struggling through the worst week ever where he A) almost cried when Bron-Bron beat up on his beloved Raptors B) was very close to getting folded in half by feared NBA henchman Kendrick Perkins and C) re-curved by the love of his life Rihanna in a hilariously unfortunate week that had Twitter in a petty TIZZY.

Drake is dropping Marvin's Room 2 pic.twitter.com/XlCuCNB9Z3 — proтeιn вaвyвoy (@cutclear) May 6, 2018

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Drake’s worst week ever on the flip.