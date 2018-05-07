Here’s What Happened When The Rock Clowned DJ Khaled And Confessed To Eating His Wife’s Scrumptious Pie
- By Bossip Staff
Rock Loves Pie
It all started with DJ Khaled. The artist went on the Breakfast Club a while back and said that he did not go down on his wife, stirring up all sorts of laughter and commentary. It was trending and celebrities far and wide chimed in. But none was more vocal and no one got more response than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He let the world know that he loves to smellalalalala his wife’s poontang pie.
This, of course, turned into a thing with an uppercase “T” because just the thought of it had drawls dripping across the nation. Take a look…