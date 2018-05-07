Rihanna Is Posting Fenty Savage Lingerie Pics And Just Refuses To Get Her Foot Off Of Our Necks

Rihanna’s Fenty Pics Are Savage

Rihanna just won’t stop. No, she’s not dropping any music (apparently) but she’s killing it with the Fenty line. First, we got fire makeup and now we’re getting lingerie. And what better way to promote it than to put her body in the drawls? We can’t think of one, that’s for sure. Rih Rih just won’t quit. The pressure is on to cop the Fenty Savage line in four days, but in the meantime let’s enjoy her in her lingerie, as well as her friends and also look at how people are freaking out over the apparel.