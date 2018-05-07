Becky With The Blonde Yaki: Rita Ora Accuses Roc Nation Of Sexism, Says THIS Is Why She Wasn’t Jay-Z’s Side Piece

Rita Ora Addresses Trouble With Roc Nation And Becky Rumors

Rita Ora has had a pretty successful music career to date but, unfortunately she feels like her humble beginnings at Roc Nation were muted further than she would have liked and the reasoning points to sexism at the label. Rita spoke in an interview with the The Sunday Times and expressed her concerns with Roc Nation. She said,

‘I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation, but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman. I almost felt – maybe this is just my interpretation – I could have had a better chance if I’d been male.’

Rita did face lots of negative assumptions after seemingly being courted by Jay-Z out of nowhere to all the major radio outlets. Folks compared her to Beyonce and Rih pretty hard. Remember that? And of course, the “Becky” accusations. After Lemonade dropped, poor Rita got dragged across the London bridge for it. But was it her? Rita still denies it in her recent interview. Hit the flip to read why she could never be Jigga’s “Becky”.