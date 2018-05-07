Old & Coupled-Up: Mathew Knowles And Wife Gena Avery Have A Romantic Rome Getaway After Five Years

Mathew Knowles Shows Off Romantic Dinner Photos With Wife Gena Avery

How sweet, Mathew Knowles and Beyonce’s step-mama and his wife Gena Avery got to take a romantic couple’s work-trip. Matty says he had a speaking engagement in Rome, the perfect opportunity for the two to enjoy the city’s landscape. Currently he’s promoting his book “Racism From The Eyes Of A Child”, where he discusses his own struggles with colorism in his youth.

Mathew says they were having such a great time. Aren’t they cute?

Next up, the couple headed over to Florence, Italy where they soaked up the sunset. Mathew and Gena have be married since 2013. Time flies, right? What a nice way to celebrate 5 years of matrimony-dom.

Gena is a pretty lady! Congratulations to them.