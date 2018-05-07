RHOA: Kenya Moore Recalls Finding Out She Was Expecting A Tummy Full Of Twirl

Kenya Moore Speaks On In Vitro Fertilization

Despite detractors like Marlo Hampton doubting her pregnancy, Kenya Moore is speaking on her journey into motherhood.

As previously reported the 47-year-old revealed during the RHOA Reunion that she and her hubby Marc Daly are expecting their first child in “late 2018.”

Now Kenya’s opening up on her pregnancy to PEOPLE and revealing that she used in vitro fertilization to conceive.

Unlike other women, Kenya says she had a “pretty simple” in vitro process that included self-administering hormone shots despite being afraid of needles…

Kenya: I thought I would be the worst person for the injections. Honestly, the first time I did it, I had to do it by myself. I imagined myself going to the clinic every day, having a nurse do it for me. Or hiring a nurse to come to my home to do it. I tried it the first time, and I’m unusually afraid of needles. I can’t look when my blood is drawn and I hyperventilate when I see a needle. I hate it. But these needles, they’re very small. And it didn’t hurt. And the first time I did it, it was okay. It wasn’t any big deal. I just felt blessed because I was stronger than I thought I would be.

and resting during the IVF process of implantation.

Kenya Moore:[…]

After that, they’re ready to be implanted. You don’t go under any anesthesia for the process and it doesn’t hurt. You have to rest, which is always a great thing. To be quite honest, the thing that hurt the most was them sticking me with the IV when they had to extract the eggs because my veins are so tiny. But that’s the only thing that was uncomfortable. The rest of it wasn’t painful. She also spoke on the exact moment she found out she was pregnant. According to Kenya she initially wanted to wait to see results from a blood test at the doctor’s office but ended up “cheating” and taking an over the counter pregnancy test. Kenya: [With IVF] they specifically tell you a start date to go and take a blood test because the ones you take over the counter, the pee-on-the-stick kind, don’t always show the hormone level if it’s not strong enough … so it may give you a negative when it’s actually positive. […]

As soon as I take the [blood] test and I’m driving home, I’m like, “I should just go and get a test from the supermarket.” So I rode to the supermarket and literally took the test in the supermarket bathroom because I could not wait. It was just overwhelming. I could not wait. And it was positive. And then I got the call from the doctor later that day confirming that I was indeed pregnant and had a positive test and what my HCG levels were. She said it was all really good news. I was like, “Oh my God, I don’t know what to say!”

Twirl on that, haters!

Kenya also added that she’s not working out during her pregnancy because she “doesn’t have the stamina” she had before and will wait to find out the sex of her seed.

Are you excited to see Kenya’s pregnancy next season on RHOA???