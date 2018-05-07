Donald Glover’s Soul-Searing “This Is America” Video Has Twitter In A Blackity Black TIZZY

Childish Gambino keeps evolving pic.twitter.com/DPVQyfkZD2 — 𝚁 (@ronsterDmonster) May 6, 2018

Donald Glover’s New Video Shatters The Internet

Everyone’s favorite new triple-threat Donald Glover aka Grownish Gambino aka Lando Bruhrissian is having an incredible 2018 and added YET ANOTHER win with his soul-searing “This Is America” video that shocked, awed, entertained and punched you in the face over the course of 3 very dope and very powerful minutes.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Donald Glover’s soul-searing “This Is America” vid on the flip.