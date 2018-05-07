Mommy Daughter Beef: Tokyo Toni Says ‘Embarrassing’ Blac Chyna Hasn’t Let Her See Her Grandkids In 2 Years

Messy, messy, messy…

Tokyo Toni Says She Hasn’t Seen Dream Kardashian & King Cairo In Years

Things are reaching an unfortunate fever pitch between Blac Chyna and her (apparently) estranged mother.

After at first publicly blasting Chyna in March for not “taking care of her”, Tokyo Toni’s gone on another social media rant against her daughter.

According to Tokyo, Chyna’s kept her away from her grandchildren King Cairo and Dream Kardashian for TWO YEARS. With that in mind, she’s BIG mad at her “embarrassing” daughter and she wants an apology.

“Two years in a row, I’m going on my second year of not seeing my grands,” said Tokyo in several Instagram videos. “Yes, they are her children, and I’m not the only person that deals with this s**t,” she said. “Hollywood is so demon filled it changes people.” “She waged war against me, her mother, the only b***h breathing that will f***ing die for her funky a**. I took 424 million people, those are the Kardashian’s fans, on, but b***h I’m still here for you. The blogs come for my ass because of you, they don’t know me. They know you. You need to call me and apologize on your f***ing knees.”

Not only that in a caption on the post, Tokyo said she was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” to have Chyna as a daughter.

“You f***d up now they see we are apart you big dumb b***, I’ve never disrespected you now I have no respect for you. You are despicable as a child and I am very embarrassed and ashamed of you to be my f****g daughter that I raised.”

SMFH, now that’s toxic Tokyo, it’s clear that there are some deep seeded issues here.

Hopefully, Chyna’s called up her mother to settle all this messy mommy-daughter beef—this isn’t something the world needs to see.

More on the flip.