Super Mommy: Jordin Sparks Glows At Movie Premiere THREE DAYS After Giving Birth, Talks Umbilical Cord Being Twice Wrapped Around Son’s Neck
Jordin Sparks just popped out a precious bundle on May 2nd, and by the 5th she was already back to work. The new mommy hit up the premiere of ‘Show Dogs’ at The TCL Chinese in Hollyweird with an amazing after glow! Doesn’t she look great?
Sparks revealed to People details from her newborn son’s delivery, just a few days before the premiere, including that the delivery took place with a mid-wife at a birthing center.
Although her husband caught the baby without a problem, Sparks explained that “it was a good thing” there was a midwife nearby “because the umbilical cord was wrapped around [the baby’s] neck twice.He said it almost looked like a scarf — it was wrapped around his neck and bod,” the singer continued, adding that while her husband was holding their newborn son, the midwife “got [the umbilical cord] off really quickly.”
How sweet! And Jordin is still blown away by the reality that she is actually a mommy now!
“It was just this incredibly miraculous, beautiful moment that I don’t know could ever be duplicated or replicated. Like you see it in movies, how emotional people get, but until you are actually sitting there it’s beyond anything I’ve ever felt in my life.”