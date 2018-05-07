Dumbazz Off-Duty Cop Points Gun At Guy Buying Mentos, Erroneously Assumes He’s A Candy Thief

SMH: Guy Enters Store To Buy Candy And Off-Duty Cop Threatens Him With Gun

Luckily it was all caught on videp!

A thoughtful husband by the name of Jose Arreola said he and his wife, Jacqueline, were driving to a club about 10 p.m. on a Friday when they pulled into a Chevron station on Beach Boulevard in Buena Park to use the ATM. Jacqueline Arreola told her husband to buy her some Mentos. After pulling 60 bucks out of the ATM, the chivalrous guy proceeded to pay for the Mentos when the alleged off-duty cop walks up behind him.

That’s when dude pulls out a gun and announces that he’s a cop and to put the candy back, whole time pointing the gun at Arreola. Crazy. The cashier and the customer is stunned, eventually clarifying he paid for it.

Was all of this necessary??? The surveillance video of the whole ordeal was caught here: courtesy of OC Register.

The Buena Park Police Department, where the unnamed officer is employed, has release a statement from their Chief over the incident.