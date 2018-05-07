Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Goddess Stealing Our Hearts In #DearWhitePeople

- By Bossip Staff
Look Alive💋

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

Ashley Blaine Featherson Is Bae

One of our favorite shows in the game is Dear White People and we’re so happy it’s back for a second season. One reason we love it: it’s full of melaniny baes. One of those baes is actress Ashley Blaine Featherson. She’s stealing scenes and having our eyes glued to our screens, so we had to show you some of her pics.

Growing & Glowing 💫

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

We are in love. Peep more pics…

Bad & Bronze🖤

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

One Life To Love🖤♠️

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

Honorable Mention💛

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

Came Through Drippin’🖤

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

Nice For What.

A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

    @staymacro FOREVER✊🏾♥️

    A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

    FIN♥️

    A post shared by Ashley Blaine Featherson (@ashleyblaine) on

