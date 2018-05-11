2Woke4U: Grownish Gambino’s World-Stopping “This Is America” Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Wave

- By Bossip Staff
Grownish Gambino Sparks “This Is America” Meme Wave

Donald Glover aka Grownish Gambino aka Lando Bruhrissian has the internet in a TIZZY over his soul-smoldering “This Is America” video that attracted seas of new fans, sparked never-ending debate and fueled a classic meme wave across the internet.

Peep the best (and Blackity Blackest) of the “This Is America” meme wave on the flip.

