2Woke4U: Grownish Gambino’s World-Stopping “This Is America” Video Sparks Hilarious Meme Wave
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10
❯
❮
Grownish Gambino Sparks “This Is America” Meme Wave
Donald Glover aka Grownish Gambino aka Lando Bruhrissian has the internet in a TIZZY over his soul-smoldering “This Is America” video that attracted seas of new fans, sparked never-ending debate and fueled a classic meme wave across the internet.
Peep the best (and Blackity Blackest) of the “This Is America” meme wave on the flip.
This edit 😂 #thisisamerica #childishgambino – Follow @weeatmemes for daily memes! – #memes #relatable #dankmemes #funnymemes #memes #offensivememes #robloxmemes #minecraftmemes #spongebobmemes #dank #offensive #meme #brainmemes #fortnite #rickandmorty #yoda #deadpool2 #infinitywar #liltay #freeliltay #fortniteseason4 #season4 #gru #grumemes #gorl