BirthdayBashATL: Yo Gotti, Plies & Other Surprise Guests Headlining Hot 107.9’s Annual Concert

Birthday Bash Atlanta Artist Lineup

The hottest concert in Atlanta is coming back this summer with a new theme. This year Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash is “taking it back” theme and will officially return to its original location, Atlanta’s Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. Birthday Bash is June 16 at 7:00 p.m.

The first artists announced to perform are Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Plies, Young Thug, Derez Deshon, TK Kravitz, Jacquees, Ball Greezy, Lil Baby and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.



There are TONS more artists to follow, so we’ll be sure to keep you posted on the official lineup for the Heineken sponsored event.

Tickets are on sale via Live Nation and prices start at just $10.79, click HERE to buy.

Text birthdaybash to 71007 to join the club for exclusive announcements.