Is That Yo Chick? Melania Trump “Spends Very Little Time” With Her Capitol Hill Captor Donald Trump

Image via LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump Doesn’t Really Dig Donald Trump

Listen, it’s no secret, Melania Trump doesn’t really appear to like the man she’s married to. This dislike, however, is not without good reason. How much could one possibly enjoy being Donald Trump’s wife. We get that he’s allegedly rich, but after that, would you really want to bend over and bust it open for him? Slob on his knob like corn on the cob?

The magic 8-ball says “not likely”. There are Instathots who would probably choose a potentially urine-soaked fly-out to Dubai over inhaling the toxic fumes coming from Donald’s sack.

A new article in the Washington Post outlines just how aesthetic Melania’s relationship to Trump really is in the wake of the Stormy Daniels debacle and numerous other allegations of infidelity.

“She is a dignified, private person, and she’ll deal with her personal life in private and it’s no one’s business,” said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a longtime friend of Melania’s. “They are not that couple that holds hands just because; she is old-world European and it’s not who she is.”

Unlike the Obamas who were regularly seen making PDA or spending time together, the Trumps don’t get down like that. We’ve seen several instances where Melania doesn’t appear to want even the smallest physical touch from Donald.

“They spend very little to no time together,” said one longtime friend of the president.

Recently, on Fox & Friends, the president didn’t exactly show a great deal of affection for his wife on her birthday back on April 26.

“Maybe, I didn’t get her so much. I got her a beautiful card, you know I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents.”

Wonder if Melania just lets Donald sleep with hoes because she’s too disgusted to let him smash her to smithereens…?