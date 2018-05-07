Congratulations! Janet Jackson To Receive 2018 Billboard Icon Award

Image via JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty

Janet Jackson To Receive Icon Award From Billboard

We’re not sorry, Miss Jackson and we are for real. In fact, we couldn’t be happier to report that Janet Jackson will be the distinguished recipient of the 2018 Billboard Icon Award.

According to ENews, Jackson will join the likes of Neil Diamond (2011), Stevie Wonder (2012), Prince (2013), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Céline Dion (2016) and Cher (2017).

“Penny” will also be taking the stage to perform on TV for the first time in almost a decade at the Billboard Awards.

Not only that, but she announced that she will be extending her State Of The World tour to 11 North American cities.