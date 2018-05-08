Poopity Scoop Patrol: Michigan Police Appropriate “POPO” On Squad Cars To Propitiate Black Youth

Do You Find This Funny? Michigan Police Use “POPO” To Related To Local Youth

The Bath Township, Michigan police department has jokes. They’ve asked the community their thoughts on adding the word “POPO” on the side of squad cars could help them connect to the local youths. They are addressing a real issue in the community, where it seems like the youth are giving them one finger waves, so we gotta give them some credit for the gesture…but is it the solution?

The BTPD wrote “we are still struggling to really reach the younger folk out there. So in an effort to bridge that gap, we’ve decided to update our patrol car graphics in an attempt to be more relatable to the local youths.”

POPO though? A lot of their followers thought it was funny, commenting things like “t

Do you think this is the way to help their community in trusting the police?