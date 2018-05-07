Wait, What?! Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union Mutually End Their Super Secret Beef After 17 Years

Surprise, surprise…

Jada Pinkett Smith And Gabrielle Union End Their Beef

Two black actresses who apparently had issues with each other for almost two decades have decided to end their issues.

Jada Pinkett Smith shockingly told Extra all about her reunion with Gabrielle Union while promoting her new talk show “Red Table Talk.”

“I have a really touching episode with Gabrielle Union,” said Jada. “We haven’t been on the best of terms for 17 years and we have a reconciliation.” “When the producers said we want to do a girlfriends show, her name just kept coming up,” she continued. “It just couldn’t be anything else.”

She also added that they both “have no idea” how their super secret beef started.

Gabby however has an idea. The actress told Hoda Kotb on “The Today Show” today that members of their camps fueled their misunderstanding until they finally decided to sit down and hash things out.

“The people we had around us were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’ and they were like, ‘Well, you know how she feels about you,’” Union recalled. “And then it was like ‘girl bye’ for 17 years. Even though we’re both very outspoken women, both activists, our husbands are friends, I worked with her husband, we both had too much pride and too much insecurities to just say, ‘Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that just a creation of someone who didn’t want to see two women rise together?’”

Interesting. Did you have ANY idea that there was beef between Jada and Gabby???

Red Table Talk premieres on Facebook’s video platform, Facebook Watch today, Monday, May 7.

Will YOU be watching???