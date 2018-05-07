Glow Girl: Gabourey Sidibe Turned 35 And Her Slimmed Down Bawwwdy Looks Better Than Ever

- By Bossip Staff
Gabourey Sadibe Brings In 35th Birthday Slimmed Down And BUTE After Weight Loss Surgery

Almost a year and a half ago Gabby Sidibe revealed publicly that she had undergone lap band surgery after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and it looks likes she’s been keeping up with her healthy weight. The Empire actress hasn’t disclosed exactly how much weight she’s been keeping off but you can see she’s brimming with confidence!

Very, very, nearly 35.

Her red carpet dress have been showing off a little more melanin and her selfies, a little more swag. Hit the flip to see more of slim trimmy Gabourey recently.

Stars attend the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon
Pictured: Gabourey Sidibe

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 01: Sevyn Streeter, Guest, Estelle and Gabourey Sidibe attend Jussie Smollett Release Party For His Debut Album “Sum Of My Music” at The Sayers Club on March 1, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gabourey Sidibe poses backstage at the hit musical “Hello, Dolly!” on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on May 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Actress Gabourey Sidibe attends Netflix Original Series “She’?s Gotta Have It” Premiere and After Party at BAM Rose Center on November 11, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix)

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 21: Gabourey Sidibe attends Politics, Film, And TV Reception Co-Hosted by Refinery29 at O.P. Rockwell on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

    I have the hair goals of an 8 year old girl. 🤷🏿‍♀️

