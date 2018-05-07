Glow Girl: Gabourey Sidibe Turned 35 And Her Slimmed Down Bawwwdy Looks Better Than Ever

Gabourey Sadibe Brings In 35th Birthday Slimmed Down And BUTE After Weight Loss Surgery

Almost a year and a half ago Gabby Sidibe revealed publicly that she had undergone lap band surgery after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and it looks likes she’s been keeping up with her healthy weight. The Empire actress hasn’t disclosed exactly how much weight she’s been keeping off but you can see she’s brimming with confidence!

Her red carpet dress have been showing off a little more melanin and her selfies, a little more swag. Hit the flip to see more of slim trimmy Gabourey recently.