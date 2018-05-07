Glow Girl: Gabourey Sidibe Turned 35 And Her Slimmed Down Bawwwdy Looks Better Than Ever
Gabourey Sadibe Brings In 35th Birthday Slimmed Down And BUTE After Weight Loss Surgery
Almost a year and a half ago Gabby Sidibe revealed publicly that she had undergone lap band surgery after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and it looks likes she’s been keeping up with her healthy weight. The Empire actress hasn’t disclosed exactly how much weight she’s been keeping off but you can see she’s brimming with confidence!
Her red carpet dress have been showing off a little more melanin and her selfies, a little more swag. Hit the flip to see more of slim trimmy Gabourey recently.
Celebrities arrive at the 48th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, USA.Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News
Stars attend the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon
Pictured: Gabourey Sidibe
Picture by: Splash News
I wore a dresss by @madam_wokie with jewels by @nashellejewelry and @sacred_jewels yesterday’s @essence’s #blackwomeninhollywood brunch! My hair was a mix of an Afro wig I stole from the set of Empire because Alfre Woodard told me to, along with some inspiration from my friend @tarhondajay and it was made possible by my hair stylist @misscopeland310. The makeup with this dramatic eye and purple lip, is the art of @tobyfleischman and my stylist @themarcyminute helped me put this entire look together and it’s my favorite look, possibly ever!