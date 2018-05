Image via Paul Archuleta/GC Images/Noam Galai/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living

Tyrese And Scottie Pippen Party With R. Kelly

It’s all fun and games for Tyrese and Scottie Pippen. They have exactly zero qualms with kickin’ it with their *alleged* sexual predator bro R. Kelly despite the heinous crimes that he’s accused of committing.

Gross.