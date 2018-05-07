Florida Crazies: 50-Year-Old Man Popped For Allegedly Attempting To Flambé Four Supposed Sex Offenders

Man Popped For Trying To Burn Alleged Sex Offenders Alive

One of the most heinous crimes in history almost went down in Florida this weekend, but thankful the police showed up..

Jorge Porto-Sierra, was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder, WESH reported. The 50-year-old has been formally charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder. Authorities said the suspect broke a window at a room at the Friendly Village Inn in Kissimmee, Florida to pour gasoline inside. Witnesses said he screamed, “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and started throwing gasoline on the room’s front door, all while carrying a cigarette. He’s also accused of pouring gasoline on a car. Reportedly, At least two of the four victims are confirmed sex offenders.

Porto-Sierra confessed to the crime and said he arrived at the motel to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them. Deputies asked him why he didn’t carry his threats out and Porto-Sierra reportedly responded by saying, “You got here too soon.”