Frumpy Florida F*ccboi George Zimmerman Hit With Stalking Charges, But Why Is He Still Breathing Prison-less Air???

George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking

George Zimmerman is trending on twitter again and unfortunately he’s not dead , it’s because he’s been charged with the misdemeanor crime of stalking a private investigator. But don’t hold your breath, this man doesn’t see a judge about the crime until May 30th, according to reports. This means he’s still walking around with his ankles out, breathing in prison-less oxygen. WHY?

Click Orlando reports Zimmerman phoned the victim Dennis Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted 67 times and sent 27 emails in a nine-day span after he contacted him about participating in a Trayvon Martin related documentary. Warren was hired by a production company to reach out to potential folks to see who would want to speak in the documentary. This apparently set this lunatic off.

The icing was a link to an article he sent the victim, which quoted him as saying, “I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me, I have since February of 2012”, the month and year he killed Trayvon martin. Zimmerman also reportedly threatened to feed the man to alligators and then threatened a sergeant who called him about the allegations, calling her a “c*nt.”

George Zimmerman has been charged with a misdemeanor in Florida for allegedly stalking a private investigator, court records show – @Tom_Winter pic.twitter.com/T6tUoN0ljB — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 7, 2018

George Zimmerman was arrested for stalking and threatening someone? It's almost as if stalking and killing someone without being punished gave him the idea that stalking and threatening someone is okay. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 7, 2018

This man keep racking up charges and getting preferential treatment. Folks are over it. SMH, hit the flip to see what twitter is saying.