Frumpy Florida F*ccboi George Zimmerman Hit With Stalking Charges, But Why Is He Still Breathing Prison-less Air???
George Zimmerman Charged With Stalking
George Zimmerman is trending on twitter again and unfortunately
he’s not dead, it’s because he’s been charged with the misdemeanor crime of stalking a private investigator. But don’t hold your breath, this man doesn’t see a judge about the crime until May 30th, according to reports. This means he’s still walking around with his ankles out, breathing in prison-less oxygen. WHY?
Click Orlando reports Zimmerman phoned the victim Dennis Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted 67 times and sent 27 emails in a nine-day span after he contacted him about participating in a Trayvon Martin related documentary. Warren was hired by a production company to reach out to potential folks to see who would want to speak in the documentary. This apparently set this lunatic off.
The icing was a link to an article he sent the victim, which quoted him as saying, “I know how to handle people who (expletive) with me, I have since February of 2012”, the month and year he killed Trayvon martin. Zimmerman also reportedly threatened to feed the man to alligators and then threatened a sergeant who called him about the allegations, calling her a “c*nt.”
This man keep racking up charges and getting preferential treatment. Folks are over it. SMH, hit the flip to see what twitter is saying.