Exclusive: RHOP’s Candiace Talks Wedding Plans, Frenemies Gizelle & Charisse And White Hubby’s Brown Peen

Candiace Dillard Chats With BOSSIP

The newest member of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” franchise said she wasn’t surprised that her co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Charisse Jackson-Jordan bullied her in Sunday’s explosive episode.

Candiace said that she went into the relationships with the group without any expectations, and believes that the women – and specifically Gizelle – showed their true colors when they went into attack mode.

“I was not shocked, because I know when you are open and share things about your life, you are putting yourself out there to be criticized and be ridiculed,” Candiace Dillard told us. “But I think for Gizelle at least, she’s given me a bad aura – like an ugly vibe. So when she started popping off, and going off with these questions, I was like ‘Okay, this is what you do. This is what comes out of your pores on a daily basis.’ And Charisse, I just feel like, is bored. I think she needs something to do.”

But the former Miss United States said instead of the on screen drama, she is focused on her fast approaching nuptials, her soon to be husband Chris, her hair line and pageant consultancy. We sat down with Candiace to break it all down:

BOSSIP: Has your relationship changed with Charisse and Gizelle as a result of your confrontation?

Candiace: “Charisse and I kind of get to a better place for a moment, and you’ll see some of that play out as the season continues. I think it’s safe to say that Gizelle doesn’t know how to be a friend. I’ve seen that, and we’ve all seen that with her ‘best friend’ (Robyn Dixon). I would never talk about my best friend that way – you know, linebacker shoulders, or talking about her home, how she moved from one house to another that was three feet bigger. And it’s just veiled shade that you don’t do to your best friend…Gizelle has really showed me who she is, and I believe her.”

BOSSIP: You’ve got a big milestone coming up – your wedding! Tell us about it. Where are you getting married?

Candiace: “We’re getting married Aug. 11 in Washington D.C. I’ve always wanted a cosmopolitan wedding. My theme is cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of southern class. Because I’m a southern girl, I’m from Georgia. And I met Chris (her fiancé) in D.C., and I wanted to pay homage to the streets where we first met. And we’re getting married at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium. It is, in my opinion, the most grand, fabulous, (and) old world with the columns and parquet floors and the high ceilings. That and my dress are the highlights of this entire (thing)…We have 20 people in our wedding party, 10 and 10. It’s a whole lot, but so far everyone has been very warm and welcoming.”