Kan’t Let Go: Khloe Spotted Kourtside At Tristan’s Game—& People Kan’t Stop Kommenting On Her Post-Baby Body

Khloe Kardashian Attends Tristan Thompson’s Basketball Game

Remember when we told you that all signs pointed towards Khloe Kardashian reconciling with her dirty doggin’ baby daddy? Well after being spotted out and about with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, Khloe was seen again—this time at his basketball game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Toronto Raptors Saturday and yes, Khloe was in the building.

E! News reports that new mama Khloe wasn’t exactly trying to keep a low profile and rocked a leopard print sweater while cheering and clapping with friends. Not only that, she allegedly happily interacted with friends.

An eyewitness tells E! News, “Khloe was at the game with a group of people. She was cheering, [doing] a lot of clapping, but she never stood to cheer.” She was watching a lot though, rarely on her phone only to send a text here and there and that was only during time outs,” remarked the eyewitness. “She was talking and laughing a lot with the people she was with and she was even interacting a lot with the fans around her.”

Way to support someone who publicly embarrassed you while pregnant…

Not only was Khloe spotted at the game, she was also recently seen taking her daughter True Thompson out for a stroll while finally showing her post-baby body.

People are now harping on the photos and noticing that there’s seemingly some sorcery going on.

I really don’t understand khloe’s body. Wth is going on? — adwoa ❤ (@mzadwoa) May 7, 2018

I think Khloe Kardashian’s butt is bigger than my entire body in fetal position — Lauren Gallagher (@LKGallagherr) May 7, 2018

If you want to see the official photos, you’ll have to check them out HERE on the Daily Mail.

What do YOU think about Khloe possibly sticking it out with Tristan Thompson???