Basketball Wives Cast Confirmed: Jackie Christie Shows Off A Glo Up & Says THIS Person’s Back On Board
Basketball Wives Season 7 Cast
The season 7 cast of “Basketball Wives” has been confirmed. Jackie Christie confirmed the cast herself in a press conference style video (where she looks better than ever).
According to Jackie the cast will include Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo and herself, as well as returning castmember Jennifer Williams.
There will also be newcomers Kristen Scott, CeCe Gutierrez and Ogom “OG” Chijindu.
Basketball Wives returns May 14 at 9/8c.
Will you be watching???
Jennifer Williams wants fans to know that she’s back on board full time for the new season because she wants them to know the “new her.”
“When I was on Basketball Wives Miami, I felt like I was going through two divorces–one with my husband and one with my best friend. Now that I’m on Basketball Wives LA, I’m getting out of a bad relationship. I never thought I would find myself back on TV in another bad situation.”
Wonder how Evelyn feels about this…