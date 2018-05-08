Basketball Wives Cast Confirmed: Jackie Christie Shows Off A Glo Up & Says THIS Person’s Back On Board

Basketball Wives Season 7 Cast

The season 7 cast of “Basketball Wives” has been confirmed. Jackie Christie confirmed the cast herself in a press conference style video (where she looks better than ever).

According to Jackie the cast will include Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo and herself, as well as returning castmember Jennifer Williams.

There will also be newcomers Kristen Scott, CeCe Gutierrez and Ogom “OG” Chijindu.

Basketball Wives returns May 14 at 9/8c.

The 🏀 is in their court & this game is INTENSE. #BasketballWives returns MONDAY MAY 14 at 9/8c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/4GA5zamksn — Basketball Wives (@BasketballWives) April 24, 2018

Will you be watching???