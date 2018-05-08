Jesus Get The RAID: Here’s What Happened When A Cockroach Parlayed In A Poor Lady’s Ear Canal For 9 Days
- By Bossip Staff
The Internet Is Harmoniously Disgusted By This Roach In Ear Story
The story a woman’s skin-crawling struggles with a roach crammed into her ear canal is making the internet queazy! Katie Holley, the unfortunate caucasian lady living in Florida, wrote up her creepy account in SELF. It is QUITE the story.
Here’s the summary *Spoiler Alert*: She wakes up with a funny feeling in her ear. Roach legs come off on a cotton swab. She’s rushed to the ER. She hears the roach moving in her air. They extract a pink nail sized bit of roach. Her ear pain doesn’t go away for NINE days!
Finally a doctor extracts the head of the nasty bug, with the antennas intact.
The internet is DISGUSTED. Hit the flip to see the most hilarious reactions to this woman’s series of unfortunate roach events.
