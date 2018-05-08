Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2018 Met Gala?
Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals
The 2018 Met Gala went down tonight, and stars were not playing with their fashions when it came time to strut the red carpet early in the evening.
This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so celebs were encouraged to don looks inspired by the Catholocism and the church. Attendees got VERY creative with their interpretations, while others just got dressed to the nines and looked fly on the red carpet.
Even host Rihanna slayed the theme to the T as usual, going for a bejeweled, papal-inspired look:
And Cardi B made her Met carpet debut alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who wanted to showcase the divine beauty of her pregnancy:
More on the flip. Who do YOU think looked more bangin?
Getty Images
Migos went full Versace Versace Versace…
While Solange rocked a halo/durag over her structural gown…
New parents Travis $cott and Kylie Jenner went all black for the night.
Zendaya went for a Joan of Arc-inspired look
Nicki Minaj came as “the bad guy” (her own words) for the heavenly event…
While Rita Ora was darkly angelic in all black…
Diddy and Cassie were black and white opposites with tailored looks…
While Zoe Kravitz kept it all black and lacy…
Continue Slideshow
Gabrielle Union kept it bright in all yellow…
While Jasmine Sanders lived up to her “Golden Barbie” identity in a gilded look…
Donald Glover wore a retro tuxedo with an “all-seeing eye” emblazoned on the back (message!)….
While Michael B. Jordan made the ladies swoon in Givenchy and Off White…
Chadwick Boseman took us to church in a pastor/choir robe inspired look…
While Wiz was dapper in a tailored brown suit…
J.Lo and A-Rod looked regal on the stairway…
And Kim Kardashian served BODY while dripping in gold and crosses…
Janelle Monae opted for her signature black and white…
While rumored girlfriend Tessa Thompson wore a clerical collar to give her look that Catholic flair…
Sci-Fi stars Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and John Boyega (Star Wars) looked otherworldly on the carpet…
While comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah went for an all-black look with a bedazzled cross on the shoulder…
Tracee Ellis Ross was pretty in pink…
While Mary J. Blige looked ethereal in blue…
Ariana Grande wore a dress covered in religious paintings of angels…
While Katy Perry was a literal angel, wings and all…
Ashley Graham flaunted that bawdy in all gold…
While ASAP Ferg and his lady Renell Medrano lit up the carpet in white and gray…
Lena Waithe rode for the LGBTQIA community in a cape of many colors…
While Kerry Washington stunned in gold…
Daniel Kaluuya was dapper in greyish blue…
]
While Winnie Harlow was angelic in all white