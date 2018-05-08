Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2018 Met Gala?

Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Arrivals

The 2018 Met Gala went down tonight, and stars were not playing with their fashions when it came time to strut the red carpet early in the evening.

This year’s theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so celebs were encouraged to don looks inspired by the Catholocism and the church. Attendees got VERY creative with their interpretations, while others just got dressed to the nines and looked fly on the red carpet.

Even host Rihanna slayed the theme to the T as usual, going for a bejeweled, papal-inspired look:

And Cardi B made her Met carpet debut alongside Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who wanted to showcase the divine beauty of her pregnancy:

More on the flip. Who do YOU think looked more bangin?

Getty Images