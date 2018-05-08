Juelz Santana Asks Judge To Lift His House Arrest So He Can Support Kimbella, His Kids & Relatives (Exclusive Details)

Troubled Rapper Due In Court Wednesday For Bail Hearing

Juelz Santana has pleaded with a judge to let him off house arrest and back on stage so that he can earn money for Kimbella, their kids and several members of his family.

Santana will be back in court this week to prove his case to a judge as to why he should be allowed to ease the terms of his restrictive $500,000 bail in his airport gun bust case.

Santana’s lawyer asked the judge to modify his bail conditions because touring is now his only source of income and he financially supports himself “his girlfriend, several children and many family members,” the letter, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

“It is crucial that he be able to work until this matter is resolved,” Santana’s letter to the judge reads.

Specifically, Santana has been booked to perform at the “Rolling Loud” festival in Miami this weekend, and his lawyer said this is a substantial opportunity for Santana to bring in some much needed income. Santana’s lawyer argued that the rapper has complied with the terms of his bail so far.

Santana has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon onto an aircraft – both felonies – after TSA agents found a loaded .38 caliber pistol and opiates in his luggage as he waited to board a flight to a show.

Santana has remained on house arrest at his mother’s New Jersey home, and can only leave to attend court or to medical appointments.

A judge is set to rule on the case May 9 – but Santana’s request may be just a shot in the dark. The rapper’s lawyer admitted that both federal prosecutors and pretrial services are against easing the terms of Santana’s bail.